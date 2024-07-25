monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Upgraded to Hold at Baird R W

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Baird R W to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

MNDY has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

monday.com stock opened at $229.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 604.86, a P/E/G ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.10. monday.com has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $251.48.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Granite Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

