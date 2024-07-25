MongoDB Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 23,831 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,056 put options.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB stock opened at $244.54 on Thursday. MongoDB has a one year low of $214.74 and a one year high of $509.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of -87.02 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,736,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total transaction of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,256,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,535,839. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in MongoDB by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in MongoDB by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.74.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

