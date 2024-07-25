MongoDB Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 23,831 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,056 put options.
MDB stock opened at $244.54 on Thursday. MongoDB has a one year low of $214.74 and a one year high of $509.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of -87.02 and a beta of 1.13.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in MongoDB by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in MongoDB by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.74.
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
