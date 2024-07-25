Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY) Insider Jonathan Bewes Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Bewes purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £22,400 ($28,970.51).

Mony Group Stock Performance

Mony Group stock opened at GBX 222 ($2.87) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,707.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 228.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 234.07. Mony Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 207.60 ($2.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 288.80 ($3.74). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49.

Mony Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.45%. Mony Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,230.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MONY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mony Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.82) price target on shares of Mony Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Mony Group Company Profile

Mony Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

See Also

