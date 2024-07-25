Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $455.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $482.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MCO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $448.50.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $433.81 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $298.86 and a 52 week high of $458.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Moody’s by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

