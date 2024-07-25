Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Increased to $492.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $454.00 to $492.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $448.50.

Moody’s Price Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $433.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $421.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.36. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $298.86 and a 52 week high of $458.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.72% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 392.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,285,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 9,756.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

