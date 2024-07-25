Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $448.50.

Get Moody's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Moody’s

Moody’s Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE MCO opened at $433.81 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $298.86 and a 52 week high of $458.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $421.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.