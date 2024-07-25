Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $470.00 at UBS Group

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $455.00 to $470.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MCO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $448.50.

NYSE:MCO opened at $433.81 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a one year low of $298.86 and a one year high of $458.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.36.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 58.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1,120.8% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

