Morgan Stanley Raises Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $42.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 17.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.06.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.35. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $53.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 32,778 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.