MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,842 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 153,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 2,316.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 2,335.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Performance

MP opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $24.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). MP Materials had a net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,605.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

