Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Issues Earnings Results

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $997.75 million for the quarter.
Mueller Industries Stock Performance
NYSE MLI opened at $65.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.91. Mueller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $67.82.
Mueller Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.03%.
About Mueller Industries
Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.
