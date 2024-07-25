Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Issues Earnings Results

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $997.75 million for the quarter.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MLI opened at $65.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.91. Mueller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $67.82.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

Insider Activity

About Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $160,181.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,090,399.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Mueller Industries news, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $115,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $160,181.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,090,399.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,602. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

