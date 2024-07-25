Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $997.75 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 16.19%.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $65.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.91. Mueller Industries has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $67.82.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 16.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $3,001,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,949,535.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $160,181.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,090,399.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $3,001,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,949,535.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,602. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

