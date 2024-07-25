Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $997.75 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 16.19%.
Mueller Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $65.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.91. Mueller Industries has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $67.82.
Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 16.03%.
About Mueller Industries
Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.
