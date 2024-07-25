MultiPlan (MPLN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. MultiPlan has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 65.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. On average, analysts expect MultiPlan to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MultiPlan Stock Performance

MPLN opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $288.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. MultiPlan has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at MultiPlan

In other news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. purchased 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

