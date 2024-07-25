Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

MUR has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 1.4 %

Murphy Oil stock opened at $39.79 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $36.95 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 47.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 9,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.