Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,953,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Murphy USA worth $818,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Murphy USA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Murphy USA

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $499.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $463.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.49 and a 1 year high of $520.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.39%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.