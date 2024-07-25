Myers Industries (MYE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter.
Myers Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $14.38 on Thursday. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $534.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.20.
Myers Industries Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
Myers Industries Company Profile
Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.
