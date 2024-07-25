Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on MYGN. Scotiabank started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink raised Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of MYGN opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.95. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.51 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $83,487.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,978.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,880,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,728,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $83,487.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,978.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,217 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 26.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 26.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 52,813 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

