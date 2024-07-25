NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

NBTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on NBT Bancorp from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NBT Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.20.

NBT Bancorp Trading Down 2.6 %

NBTB opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $50.83.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.02 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.42%.

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

In other news, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $47,249.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,455.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,515,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,798,000 after buying an additional 445,814 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,547,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,434,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 978.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 82,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

