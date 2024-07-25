NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $48.49 and last traded at $48.40, with a volume of 26360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.87.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NBTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of NBT Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.52.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.02 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 1,325 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $47,249.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,455.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 4,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 4,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

