Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.45.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SAGE

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 20.6 %

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.