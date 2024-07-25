NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) Shares Down 4.8%

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.57. 37,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 118,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

NeoVolta Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.43 million, a P/E ratio of -42.83 and a beta of -2.06.

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. NeoVolta had a negative net margin of 68.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

NeoVolta Company Profile

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

