New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Down 7.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2024

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFEGet Free Report) dropped 7.2% during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $26.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. New Fortress Energy traded as low as $23.72 and last traded at $23.80. Approximately 867,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,693,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

Several other research firms have also commented on NFE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,035,000 after buying an additional 2,482,627 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,021,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

