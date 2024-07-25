New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Down 7.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) dropped 7.2% during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $26.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. New Fortress Energy traded as low as $23.72 and last traded at $23.80. Approximately 867,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,693,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

Several other research firms have also commented on NFE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,035,000 after buying an additional 2,482,627 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,021,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

