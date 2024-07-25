Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,047 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Newell Brands worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $80,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NWL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NWL

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.