Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.39

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 70318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 35.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

