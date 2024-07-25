Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 296,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 892,680 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 495.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $7.99 on Thursday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $680.76 million, a P/E ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24.

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.69 million. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

