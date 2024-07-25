NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NREF opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $254.64 million, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 296.17, a quick ratio of 296.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.92%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -363.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NREF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NexPoint Real Estate Finance

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.