Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Price Target Cut to GBX 200 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nexteq (LON:NXQ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 300 ($3.88) to GBX 200 ($2.59) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Nexteq Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of Nexteq stock opened at GBX 76.20 ($0.99) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 132.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 138.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.38 and a beta of 1.22. Nexteq has a twelve month low of GBX 74.95 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 160 ($2.07).
About Nexteq
