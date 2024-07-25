Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Price Target Cut to GBX 200 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nexteq (LON:NXQ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 300 ($3.88) to GBX 200 ($2.59) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nexteq Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Nexteq stock opened at GBX 76.20 ($0.99) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 132.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 138.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.38 and a beta of 1.22. Nexteq has a twelve month low of GBX 74.95 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 160 ($2.07).

Get Nexteq alerts:

About Nexteq

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Nexteq plc operates as a business-to-business technology design and supply chain partner to industrial equipment manufacturers North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, rest of the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The Quixant segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions, such as cabinets and other computer platforms, as well as software for the casino gaming and slot machine industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexteq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.