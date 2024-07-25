NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NextNav were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its stake in NextNav by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,666,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 415,554 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextNav by 9.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextNav by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav Price Performance

Shares of NN opened at $8.45 on Thursday. NextNav Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Activity at NextNav

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,133.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 3,769 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $28,795.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at $536,610.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 3,769 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $28,795.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at $536,610.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg purchased 181,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $1,321,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,881,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,134,585. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 369,439 shares of company stock worth $2,768,533 and sold 36,758 shares worth $278,309. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Profile

(Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.