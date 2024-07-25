Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 166.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,531,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,821,368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.18% of Nextracker worth $705,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Nextracker by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 290,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 53,904 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 134,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 72,441 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $1,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXT. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Nextracker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Nextracker Price Performance

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.29. Nextracker Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $62.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 2.51.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

