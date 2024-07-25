Nichols plc (LON:NICL) Plans Dividend of GBX 69.70

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 69.70 ($0.90) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Nichols’s previous dividend of $15.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Nichols Trading Up 2.9 %

LON NICL opened at GBX 1,110.92 ($14.37) on Thursday. Nichols has a 1-year low of GBX 882 ($11.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,200 ($15.52). The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of £405.82 million, a PE ratio of 2,208.40 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,024.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,019.89.

Get Nichols alerts:

Nichols Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in supply of soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, SLUSH OUPPiE, CocaCola, Coke, pepsi, IRN BRU, Old Jamaica, Ocean Spray, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.