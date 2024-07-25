Nichols plc (LON:NICL) Plans Dividend of GBX 69.70

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 69.70 ($0.90) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Nichols’s previous dividend of $15.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Nichols Trading Up 2.9 %
LON NICL opened at GBX 1,110.92 ($14.37) on Thursday. Nichols has a 1-year low of GBX 882 ($11.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,200 ($15.52). The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of £405.82 million, a PE ratio of 2,208.40 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,024.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,019.89.
Nichols Company Profile
