NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Down 0.3% Following Insider Selling

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $74.35 and last traded at $74.63. 2,395,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 11,356,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.86.

Specifically, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,660 shares of company stock worth $27,973,033 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.44.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

