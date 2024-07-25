North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of North American Construction Group worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in North American Construction Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 24,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in North American Construction Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 121,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 163,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOA opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76. The stock has a market cap of $522.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.50. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $220.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOA. TD Cowen upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

