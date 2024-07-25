Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Shares Down 4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $54.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Northern Oil and Gas traded as low as $38.73 and last traded at $38.76. Approximately 702,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,281,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.38.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NOG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,526,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $56,877.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,534 shares of company stock worth $252,144. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. Northern Oil and Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

