NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NYSE:NWE)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NorthWestern Energy Group in a report issued on Sunday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NorthWestern Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern Energy Group’s FY2028 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.60 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NWE. StockNews.com upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

NWE opened at $52.68 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $80,049.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $80,049.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $35,243.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,602 shares of company stock worth $183,805 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

