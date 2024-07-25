Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Given New $22.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.88.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 116,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

