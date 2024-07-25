NOV Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,616 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,353% compared to the typical volume of 180 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 1,306.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.

NOV Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $18.25 on Thursday. NOV has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NOV will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.05%.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

