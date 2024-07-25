Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Shares Up 13.3%

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Free Report) was up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.67). Approximately 528,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 357% from the average daily volume of 115,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.90 ($0.59).

Novacyt Stock Up 15.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of £37.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.50 and a beta of -1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.92.

About Novacyt

(Get Free Report)

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests for a range of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novacyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novacyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.