Nuburu (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU) Trading Up 8.1%

Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 17,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Nuburu Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.18.

Nuburu (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

About Nuburu

Nuburu, Inc engages in high-power, high-brightness blue laser technology business for welding and 3D printing industries worldwide. The company offers Nuburu AO-150 and NUBURU BL. Its products have applications in battery, e-mobility, consumer electronics, and 3D printing metal systems. Nuburu, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

