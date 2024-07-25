nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,930 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVT. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,540,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,169 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in nVent Electric by 1.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,219,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,338,000 after acquiring an additional 26,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,630,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,772,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,723,000 after purchasing an additional 31,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,691,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,576,000 after purchasing an additional 113,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE NVT opened at $71.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

