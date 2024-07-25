NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 3.5% on Insider Selling

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $117.39 and last traded at $118.29. 70,149,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 455,927,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.59.

Specifically, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,358,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,474,135,774.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total value of $12,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,288,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,632,585.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,358,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,474,135,774.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,600,723 shares of company stock valued at $553,716,941 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.59.

NVIDIA Trading Down 6.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

