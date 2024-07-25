NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NXPI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $283.46.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $254.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 21.21%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,520 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

