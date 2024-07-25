NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $287.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $291.00 to $287.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NXPI. Mizuho raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $283.46.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $254.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.19 and its 200 day moving average is $249.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

