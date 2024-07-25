NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Gap Down to $283.81

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $283.81, but opened at $260.79. NXP Semiconductors shares last traded at $263.91, with a volume of 1,089,760 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.46.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.19 and its 200 day moving average is $249.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after acquiring an additional 28,518 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after buying an additional 28,758 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $75,827,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.