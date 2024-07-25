ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

