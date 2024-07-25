Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Down 1.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $67.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum traded as low as $60.13 and last traded at $60.20. 3,051,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 7,872,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.21.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Occidental Petroleum

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,386,844 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.