Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Hits New 1-Year Low at $53.00

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.69), with a volume of 4910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.74).

Octopus Titan VCT Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £877.80 million, a PE ratio of -300.00 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.17.

About Octopus Titan VCT

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

