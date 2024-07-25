OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $48.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. OFG Bancorp traded as high as $46.52 and last traded at $46.52, with a volume of 21029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.35.

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their target price on OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 20,074 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $762,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,905,000 after purchasing an additional 225,666 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after buying an additional 100,661 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 196,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 95,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,906,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,433,000 after buying an additional 63,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. OFG Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

