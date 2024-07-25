Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $196.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $194.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

