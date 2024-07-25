Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $750.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 389,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 123,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 38,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.80.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

