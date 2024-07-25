OneSpan (OSPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. On average, analysts expect OneSpan to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OneSpan Stock Down 0.4 %

OSPN stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $529.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.78 and a beta of 0.77. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OSPN. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of OneSpan from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of OneSpan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on OSPN

OneSpan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.