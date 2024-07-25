Operadora de Sites Mexicanos (OTC:OPMXF) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Operadora de Sites Mexicanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTC:OPMXF – Get Free Report) were down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos Stock Down 6.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09.

About Operadora de Sites Mexicanos

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos, SAB. de C.V. engages in building, installing, maintaining, operating, leasing, and marketing of various types of towers and other support structures for the telecommunications sector in Mexico. It provides construction services comprises selection and acquisition of the property, and installation and operation of equipment, as well as physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of service networks.

